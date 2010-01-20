Trip to Super Bowl will come down to star power in NFC title game

While the game quickly got away from the Cardinals last week, they still ran for 6.7 yards per carry against the Saints. The Vikings will not lose sight of that production. Look for Brett Favre to come to the line of scrimmage and use a quick-count run game to reduce the problems the noise creates in the Superdome. The Vikings should run the ball 30-plus times for well over 100 yards and at least one touchdown. If they don't, they'll be in trouble.