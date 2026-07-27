Trey McBride walks back criticism of Cardinals fanbase: 'I love it here in Arizona'

"I probably shouldn't have said that," he said Saturday of the comments, via ESPN. "It came out wrong, and obviously the fanbase is great. We have a tremendous fanbase. Arizona's been here, loyal fans to all the sports teams here, and we're very lucky to have a lot of these guys, and we're going to have a great season. We're going to win games, and we're going to make sure those fans have something proud to cheer for.