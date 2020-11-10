Around the NFL

Trey Hendrickson out to lead NFL in sacks: No one 'in a race wants to take third'

Published: Nov 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tuesday seems like a good day for an eye-opening stat, so here's one for you: ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ has more sacks through eight games than he did in his entire career prior to 2020.

Hendrickson's 7.5 sacks currently ranks third in the NFL behind ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ and ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, who are tied for first with nine. Hendrickson previously had 6.5 sacks to his name from 2017-2019.

His big night came Sunday, when Hendrickson sacked ﻿Tom Brady﻿ on two consecutive plays late in the third quarter of the most dominant performance from any team in the NFL this season. Hendrickson celebrated each by running from the scene of the crime with his hand raised in the air, almost as if he'd won the Super Bowl.

It was not the Super Bowl, but a Week 9 statement victory that introduced Hendrickson and the rest of the New Orleans defense (including the effective ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿) to the rest of the NFL.

"The work's not done," Hendrickson said of his career-best start, via the Times-Picayune's Rod Walker. "We're only eight games in. I'm hungry. I don't think anybody in a race wants to take third."

Coincidentally, this took place in Tampa, site of February's Super Bowl LV. New Orleans earned the tiebreaker with Tampa Bay by virtue of its 2-0 regular-season sweep of the Buccaneers, meaning if these two teams were to meet in the playoffs -- provided the Saints maintain their slim lead in the NFC South -- the Bucs would have to come to New Orleans.

The road leads to Tampa, though, which is the envisioned destination of the Saints, and of Hendrickson, who is out to dominate his opponent like he did ﻿Donovan Smith﻿ in the aforementioned sequence Sunday night.

"One of the things we've been talking about is winning your one-on-ones," Hendrickson said. "I just wanted it more."

We'll see who wants the sack lead more in the weeks ahead. Hendrickson, who currently ranks in the top 20 in disruptions (but trails Garrett and Donald by 12-plus disruptions, per Next Gen Stats) feels pretty confident in his chances.

"Just getting after the quarterback, this is something that I was born to do," he said.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger among four Steelers added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Four more Steelers were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including the most notable of all. Pittsburgh placed QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, OL ﻿Jerald Hawkins﻿, RB ﻿Jaylen Samuels﻿ and LB Vince Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ suffered a fractured bone in his foot on Sunday afternoon and is out four to six weeks. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Despite his late INT, Joe Flacco says Jets 'felt damn good' about Monday night performance

For one night, Joe Flacco wasn't the 35-year-old backup coming off neck surgery whose best years were clearly behind him. No, Flacco was again flirting with being elite.
news

Cam Newton leads Patriots to dramatic victory over Jets: 'It wasn't pretty, but it was a win'

He was stuffed in Seattle. Fumbled on the last play against Buffalo. But, when his team needed him to deliver on Monday night, ﻿Cam Newton﻿ came through against the Jets.
news

What we learned from Patriots' win over Jets

Cam Newton drove the Patriots down and Nick Folk made good on a game-winning kick to keep the Patriots afloat and maintain the Jets' arduous season as New England won, 30-27.  
news

Steelers cautiously optimistic Ben Roethlisberger (knees) will be able to play in Week 10

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ sustained injuries to both knees when he was awkwardly twisted to the ground Sunday in Dallas, but after tests Monday, there is cautious optimism he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons waive former first-round DE Takkarist McKinley

﻿Takkarist McKinley﻿'s wish has been granted. The Atlanta Falcons waived the former first-round pick on Monday.
news

Steelers TE Vance McDonald tests positive for COVID, lands on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Steelers learned Monday morning that one of their players, Vance McDonald, tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately quarantined and is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Andy Dalton to resume starting role when cleared

Garrett Gilbert surprised more than a few people with his performance Sunday, but it won't earn him the starting job in Dallas as long as Andy Dalton is available.
news

Matt Nagy again examining play-calling duties for Bears' struggling offense

When the Bears were 5-2, coach Matt Nagy shrugged off concerns about offensive play-calling, saying he and his staff "look at all that" but "that's not where we think it's at." Two straight losses later, Nagy is still playing the hits, even as his offense sputters.
news

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians after blowout loss: 'I don't think our confidence is shaken one bit'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got walloped on primetime TV Sunday night by the New Orleans Saints. Bruce Arians' club got taken to the woodshed in every facet of the game in the 38-3 loss.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL