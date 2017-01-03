Trevor Siemian says he'll undergo shoulder surgery

Given that he also missed a game in December with a foot sprain, Siemian's first season as a regular starter was quite impressive considering the bleak initial expectations for a Siemian-led offense. He finished 8-6 with a 59.5 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Taking care of the nagging injury now ensures that he'll be at full strength to battle with former first-round pick Paxton Lynch this offseason. With a new coaching staff coming to town and new evaluations determining future playing time, Siemian doesn't want to lose any more time to injuries. All things considered, he should be considered the favorite to lead Denver out on the field for opening day 2017.