Trevor Siemian says he'll undergo shoulder surgery

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian says he's going under the knife to repair his non-throwing shoulder.
According to KUSA-TV in Denver, which described the surgery as "minor" and "elective," Siemian will not miss any of the club's offseason program.
"It's optional surgery," Siemian told the station. "It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I'm going to have to keep working out for a while so I'm getting it fixed."
He added: "It was not a major thing I was playing through or anything. It actually felt pretty good these last couple weeks."
Like Siemian said, the main issue here is strength and conditioning. He missed a game against the Falcons back in early October with the shoulder problem. NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported a month later that Siemian was still hampered by left shoulder pain.
Given that he also missed a game in December with a foot sprain, Siemian's first season as a regular starter was quite impressive considering the bleak initial expectations for a Siemian-led offense. He finished 8-6 with a 59.5 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Taking care of the nagging injury now ensures that he'll be at full strength to battle with former first-round pick Paxton Lynch this offseason. With a new coaching staff coming to town and new evaluations determining future playing time, Siemian doesn't want to lose any more time to injuries. All things considered, he should be considered the favorite to lead Denver out on the field for opening day 2017.