Trevor Siemian ruled out for Broncos vs. Jaguars

Lynch flashed moments of promise in a limited sample size this year. His speed and pocket mobility are undoubtedly above average, but like every rookie the game needs to slow down for him. Despite their dismal record, Jacksonville (2-9) boasts a budding pass rush, led by recently-awoken free agent tackle Malik Jackson. Jackson, a former Bronco, would probably love nothing more than to show his old general manager that he's happy in Florida.