Trevor Siemian leaves win with shoulder injury

The Broncos were without their starting quarterback for the second half of Sunday's wet win over the Buccaneers.
Trevor Siemian did not return after being carted into the locker room with a left shoulder injury with less than two minutes left in the second quarter. Rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch took over and played out the remainder of the contest.
Siemian fell on his left shoulder after getting thrown down on a sack by Clinton McDonald with just over three minutes left in the second quarter. Siemian walked off the field under his own power. It was Tampa Bay's fourth sack of Siemian on the day.
Lynch led the Broncos on their longest drive of the game to that point (47 yards) to close out the first half in Siemian's absence. Siemian was 5-of-7 for 68 yards and a touchdown at the time of his exit.
Following the game, coach Gary Kubiak said that Siemian will be day-to-day and that the quarterback told trainers he could have gone back into the game if needed. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's an AC joint sprain, per a source. The quarterback is expected to go in for more tests on Monday.
A serious injury to Siemian's non-throwing shoulder would derail what is promising to be a outstanding season for the second-year pro. After winning the starting job in the preseason, Siemian had his best showing of the year last week against the Bengals, dominating on downfield passes and tossing four touchdowns against a perennial AFC playoff team.
However, against a surprising Buccaneers pass rush, Siemian faced disorienting pressure and was subjected to the sideline for the remainder of the afternoon.