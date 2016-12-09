Trevor Siemian (foot) questionable to play vs. Titans

Trevor Siemian, who missed last week's win over Jacksonville with a foot injury, is questionable to play Sunday in a crucial test against the Titans. Siemian has been limited in practice all week.
Coach Gary Kubiak added that he will make a decision on Saturday regarding Siemian's availabilty against Tennessee.
If Siemian is again sidelined, Denver will have to turn to rookie Paxton Lynch for the second week in a row. Lynch threw for just 104 yards in his second career game under center, inspiring little confidence in a Broncos offense that will need to produce down the stretch to secure at the very least a wild-card spot.