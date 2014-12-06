Trevone Boykin leads TCU rout of Iowa State to secure title share

Published: Dec 06, 2014 at 07:42 AM

Was that enough?

That's the question TCU fans will be asking themselves in the hours leading up to Sunday's announcement of the four teams headed for the College Football Playoff.

» Inside Slant: TCU over Baylor for playoff is senseless

The Horned Frogs had more than enough on Saturday as they overwhelmed Iowa State, 55-3, in their home finale. With the blowout win, TCU stated its case that it shouldn't drop from its No. 3 ranking in the selection committee's top 25.

After a slow start in the first half, quarterback Trevone Boykin lit up the scoreboard and might have earned himself a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist. The junior finished with a remarkable 460 yards passing to go with four touchdown passes and one interception.

» Playoff scenarios: Week 15's impact on race

Boykin also added 44 yards rushing to top the 500-yard mark in total offense Saturday, but the real highlight of the day came on a trick play early in the first quarter, when he caught a throw-back pass and took it 55 yards to the end zone with a convoy of blockers. It was a nod to Boykin's days as a wide receiver, the position he played for the Horned Frogs before becoming one of the most improved players in the country at quarterback.

Tailback Aaron Green had another nice outing as the starter in place of the injured B.J. Catalon for the fourth straight week, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown while averaging eight yards per carry.

As one would expect, coach Gary Patterson's defense was swarming against an overmatched opponent. Star linebacker Paul Dawson was everywhere on the field, using his quickness to rack up 13 tackles and another 1.5 for loss. Cornerback Kevin White capped off a quality regular season as the replacement for 2014 first-round pick Jason Verrett, breaking up two passes and recording four tackles.

Iowa State quarterback Sam B. Richardson had a rough outing, going 16-of-40 for just 152 yards through the air with an interception. The passing game couldn't get much going thanks to protection issues. Richardson struggled to hit his top target, tight end E.J. Bibbs, which didn't help either.

The win gives TCU a share of the Big 12 championship in just its third year in the league, a remarkable accomplishment for Patterson's team after winning just four games in 2013.

The celebration will be raucous in Fort Worth on Saturday, but for Horned Frogs players and fans, they likely can't help but be on pins and needles asking if that performance was enough to put them in the playoff.

