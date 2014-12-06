Trevone Boykin leads TCU rout of Iowa State to secure title share

Boykin also added 44 yards rushing to top the 500-yard mark in total offense Saturday, but the real highlight of the day came on a trick play early in the first quarter, when he caught a throw-back pass and took it 55 yards to the end zone with a convoy of blockers. It was a nod to Boykin's days as a wide receiver, the position he played for the Horned Frogs before becoming one of the most improved players in the country at quarterback.