Trent Williams, vet of average QB play, thinks Jimmy G 'is awesome'

During the past decade in D.C., left tackle Trent Williams blocked for a declining Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman, John Beck, Robert Griffin III, Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy, Alex Smith, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson.

The up-and-down years in Washington give the Pro Bowl blocker a proper perspective on what makes a successful signal-caller.

Following his trade to San Francisco after sitting out all of last season, Williams told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the RapSheet + Friends podcast that he thinks Jimmy Garoppolo is among the top tier heading into 2020.

"I think Jimmy G is awesome," Williams said. "I think he has proven that he's a quarterback that you can win with. In this league, it's just hard to find. Quarterback is the toughest position and I think that's why you see the contracts where they are. Having a quarterback that you know is going to make the right read, the right throw, I think that has to allow Kyle (Shanahan), you know, give him a chance to sleep at night because just having a guy you know who won't throw the game away for you. You put him in the best position possible. He'll win."

Williams has played in just two postseason games during his career, both losses, once with Cousins under center and the other in the infamous RGIII playoff game. After Jimmy G helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl, Williams is glad to block for a QB he can believe in.

"From being in my position, not having a lot of success in the league, having a good quarterback then to having a kind of musical chairs back there, I know the importance of it," he said. "So I'm extremely happy just to be part of an offense that really don't need me to win. I add to it."