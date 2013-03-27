Trent Richardson showing big fantasy football upside

I'm in a one-player keeper league and can retain either Doug Martin or Trent Richardson. Who should I keep? - @Maverick2448 (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: Martin was the second-highest scoring running back in fantasy football last season -- Adrian Peterson was the lone runner with more fantasy points -- so he'll be a popular keeper across the board. With that being said, I am a huge fan of Richardson. He was a part of my Fantasy Man Crush list as a rookie, and I'm still more than enamored with the Alabama product. He's young, powerful and versatile, and the Browns' new coaching staff has already given him the impression that he will be the centerpiece of their offense. When you also look back at the success runners have had in the offense of coordinator Norv Turner, well, that just makes Richardson more attractive. It's a tough call, but I like Richardson both in the short and long term as a better option than Martin. I think he has the tools to be a top-five fantasy running back in 2013 and into the future.
Arian Foster is consistently ranked higher than Marshawn Lynch among running backs, but wouldn't you rather have Lynch? Foster seemed to slow down toward the end of last season. - A. Monga (via Facebook)
M.F.: Lynch is an absolute beast (pun intended) and one of the three-best runners in fantasy land. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked at all if he goes ahead of Foster in some 2013 drafts. I won't make such a move, though, as Foster has been a better fantasy runner for three straight seasons. In fact, he's the lone player at his position to finish in the top four in fantasy points during that time. He's also more versatile than Lynch, as Foster has a combined 159 catches for 1,438 yards since 2009 -- Lynch has just 72 receptions for 546 yards during that time frame. Regardless, neither of these two superstars will still be on the board after the first five picks are made.
With Steven Jackson added to all of Atlanta's other offensive weapons, where would you draft Matt Ryan next season? - @TheMessiah159 (via Twitter)
M.F.: I have Ryan ranked 10th among quarterbacks, and that's not likely to change due to the glut of talented players at his position. You have to like the fact that he'll have a veteran like Jackson in the backfield to replace Michael Turner, and the return of future Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez keeps one of the league's top receiving corps intact. I'm also on record as saying that I am passing on quarterbacks in the earlier rounds, however, so I wouldn't target Ryan until at least the fifth round.
Which five players do you think will be the most improved compared to their 2012 totals? - I. Christensen (via Facebook)
M.F.: There are several players who I think will rebound after disappointing 2012 seasons, but the five I'll mention are Matthew Stafford, LeSean McCoy, Maurice Jones-Drew, Danny Amendola and Dwayne Bowe. Stafford threw for an impressive 4,967 yards last season, but his touchdown passes dropped significantly compared to his 2011 totals. I believe he'll throw for well over 4,500 yards again, and he'll be back closer to 30 scores in 2013. McCoy and Jones-Drew both missed time due to injuries, so you have to like their chances of posting much-improved numbers. I especially like McCoy, who could have a monster season in the offense of new coach Chip Kelly. He's worth a first-rounder. Amendola, if he can avoid injuries, is a virtual lock to post career bests across the board with Tom Brady throwing him the football. As for Bowe, who finished 47th in fantasy points among receivers last year, he has a pass-minded coach in Andy Reid and an upgrade at the quarterback position in Alex Smith.
Considering the addition of Wes Welker, is Peyton Manning now a more valuable fantasy quarterback than Tom Brady? - @beattie_shawn (via Twitter)
M.F.: It's funny, you can argue that Brady is one of the biggest fantasy "losers" of the offseason -- he's lost his top target in Wes Welker, Brandon Lloyd has been released and Danny Woodhead signed with the San Diego Chargers. But ... this is not some run-of-the-mill quarterback we're talking about -- it's Tom Brady. Also keep in mind that Amendola is now in the mix, and the duo of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez is the best in the league at the tight end spot. The Patriots will also add more options at the wide receiver spot between now and the start of training camp (Emmanuel Sanders has been mentioned). So while Brady's loss (Welker) is Manning's gain, I still rank the former slightly higher for the 2013 campaign.
What do you think of DeSean Jackson? It seems like he'll be in a great position to succeed in coach Chip Kelly's offense. - K. Blair (via Facebook)
M.F.: To me, Jackson is one of the more overrated wide receivers in fantasy football. He's talented, but the California product hasn't posted 1,000-plus yards since 2010 and has found the end zone just six times since 2011. Also, Kelly isn't expected to use Jackson like he did De'Anthony Thomas while at Oregon. While he did lead the Ducks with 45 receptions last season, Thomas was used as a running back for all intents and purposes. That doesn't fit Jackson, who was used in that fashion at times under Reid but isn't durable enough to sustain running back duties. So until he proves that he can post consistent totals in the stat sheets, I wouldn't draft Jackson as more than a No. 3 or 4 wideout.
I can retain either A.J. Green or Dez Bryant for next season ... thoughts? - @theJonBaber (via Twitter)
M.F.: It's tough to put either one of these wide receivers back on the free-agent market in a keeper league, but I have to side with Green over Bryant. Both players have youth on their side, and neither has reached their statistical ceiling at the NFL level. With that being said, I see Green as being a bit more consistent in the short- and long-term. It's a close call to be certain, though.
I saw in your Winners and Losers column that Carson Palmer might end up with the Arizona Cardinals. How much would Larry Fitzgerald's value increase if that scenario comes to fruition? - R. Simlak (via Facebook)
M.F.: Despite the fact that he's 33 and past his prime, Palmer would still be a nice upgrade over the Cardinals' current quarterback, Drew Stanton. Furthermore, such a move would make it a lot easier to draft Fitzgerald with confidence. The veteran is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons, due in large part to the questionable and unstable state of the team's quarterback spot. Palmer, even at this stage of his career, would turn Fitzgerald into a No. 1 fantasy receiver. With Stanton under center, he would be more of a borderline No. 2 or 3 option.
What sort of numbers will Amendola produce in New England? - @calientecarlito (via Twitter)
M.F.: The sky is the limit for Amendola in New England, as he'll take over the role that helped Welker record 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus yards in five of the last six years. I think Amendola can reach those heights. Of course, much of his success depends on whether or not he can avoid the trainer's room. Unfortunately, Amendola has missed more games (20) games than he's played (12) over the last two years. It's that lack of durability that could keep him from having a breakout campaign. Overall, the Texas Tech product should be considered a No. 2 or 3 fantasy wideout in standard leagues and a potential top-12 option in leagues that reward points for receptions.
M.F.: Givens posted a respectable rookie season with 42 catches, 698 yards and three touchdowns. Now that the team has lost Amendola and Brandon Gibson to free agency, the Wake Forest product is going to be in a great position to find further statistical success for the Rams and fantasy owners alike. In fact, he'll be a definite late-round sleeper candidate in most 2013 drafts.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!