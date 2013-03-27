Trent Richardson showing big fantasy football upside

Michael Fabiano: Martin was the second-highest scoring running back in fantasy football last season -- Adrian Peterson was the lone runner with more fantasy points -- so he'll be a popular keeper across the board. With that being said, I am a huge fan of Richardson. He was a part of my Fantasy Man Crush list as a rookie, and I'm still more than enamored with the Alabama product. He's young, powerful and versatile, and the Browns' new coaching staff has already given him the impression that he will be the centerpiece of their offense. When you also look back at the success runners have had in the offense of coordinator Norv Turner, well, that just makes Richardson more attractive. It's a tough call, but I like Richardson both in the short and long term as a better option than Martin. I think he has the tools to be a top-five fantasy running back in 2013 and into the future.