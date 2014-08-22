Trent Richardson in make-or-break situation

» Every sideshow has a barker. The Jets might have 53 of them. Seemingly every player this preseason has at one point loudly sung the praises of his other teammates. Chris Johnson is the latest to get the pump up treatment with a couple of his defensive mates proclaiming that the former 2,000-yard back "still has it." While people like to point to his breakaway speed, he still has to get behind the defense to use it. Hopefully with the Jets planning to move him around the formation and use him occasionally as a receiver, it will give Johnson the chance to get in space and make big plays. Let's hope so.