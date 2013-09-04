Trent Richardson honors airman for supporting Cleveland Browns

Published: Sep 04, 2013 at 09:12 AM

Cleveland running back Trent Richardson has embraced the nation of Browns fans. That includes the ones who are serving their country beyond Cleveland Stadium.

This week Richardson surprised one Ohio solider, ClevelandBrowns.com reported. Richardson thanked him for his service as well as his allegiance to the Browns.

Richardson received some help from some of Coffee's commanders, who have been impressed by the senior airman's work ethic. At the event, he also was met by his family, who surprised him as well.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

