Trent Richardson honors airman for supporting Cleveland Browns

Cleveland running back Trent Richardson has embraced the nation of Browns fans. That includes the ones who are serving their country beyond Cleveland Stadium.
This week Richardson surprised one Ohio solider, ClevelandBrowns.com reported. Richardson thanked him for his service as well as his allegiance to the Browns.
Richardson received some help from some of Coffee's commanders, who have been impressed by the senior airman's work ethic. At the event, he also was met by his family, who surprised him as well.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor