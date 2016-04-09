Trent Richardson expects to sign with Ravens

The former No. 3 overall pick told the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrbiec on Thursday that he expects to sign with the Baltimore Ravens in time to start offseason workouts on April 18.
"I can't wait," Richardson said. "I feel like I did when I left home from high school to go to college. To me, it's about earning an opportunity that they gave him. I'm in a position to earn a spot on the team, a chance to actually be that guy. I know there's going to be a lot of competition. I know there's going to be a lot of fighting among ourselves, but we're all out there for the same thing. We all want to try and get better, we all want to be that guy. But at the same time, I'm coming in and I'm ready to work."
Richardson worked out for the Ravens early last month, but left without a contract. Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Annual Meeting that Baltimore had an unofficial agreement with Richardson, adding that he hoped no team swooped in and made a better offer for the running back.
No one did.
The 25-year-old tailback sat out all of 2015 after being cut by the Oakland Raiders. He has a career average of 3.3 yards per carry average. Last month Richardson admitted it was easy to become lazy in the NFL. He also showed up to his workout with the Ravens overweight.
Now, with perhaps his last chance coming, Richardson says he's dropped weight and ready to show he can be a pro.
"I've got a lot to prove to myself," he said. "It's not about everybody else this time, it's about me. I'm really giving it my all. It's enough talk. We've been doing a lot of talking. Now it's just time to put up."
Richardson is far from a lock to make the Ravens roster. He'll come in well behind Justin Forsett, Buck Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro and Terrance West. Ozzie Newsome is giving another former Alabama grad the chance to reignite a career, but the odds are stacked against Richardson.