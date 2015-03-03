Trent Cole to be released by Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles will release veteran pass-rusher Trent Cole after contract negotiations broke down, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source informed of the team's plans.
In the past two weeks, the Eagles have jettisoned veteran tight end James Casey, guard Todd Herremans, cornerback Cary Williams and now Cole -- the franchise's premier pass-rusher over the past decade.
Although Cole hasn't topped eight sacks since the 2011 season, he was still bringing pressure via hits and hurries after moving from defensive end to outside linebacker the past two years.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Cole generated 85.5 sacks and 19 forced fumbles in 10 Philadelphia seasons.
Now that the Eagles have freed up salary-cap space, they can make a last-ditch run at re-signing younger players, such as Jeremy Maclin and Brandon Graham, before the market opens next week.
Cole, 32, will be ranked in the 35-40 range on Around The NFL's list of the top 101 free agents. Perhaps the Jets will show interest, as new coach Todd Bowles worked with Cole in Philadelphia two years ago.
