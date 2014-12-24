Trent Baalke says 49ers want Frank Gore back in 2015

The 31-year-old's contract expires after Sunday's game, making it the first time Gore will see his deal run out as a member of the 49ers. He wants to play again, but will he end up somewhere else?
A deal for Gore will be tricky considering his age and the tenacity of the position he plays. The 49ers also presumably drafted his replacement, Carlos Hyde, in the second round of the 2014 draft.
That being said, Gore is part of the fabric of a successful 49ers core and has appeared in 11 or more games in each of his 10 NFL seasons, a stunning achievement considering the turnover rate at running back around the NFL.
In a perfect world, Gore would get the kind of deal that reflects his longevity, but that will depend on what Baalke sees a few years down the road.
