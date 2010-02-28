Trend has DT as hot commodity, and draft class will up the ante

Past shortcomings by other players don't seem to be impacting the evaluations of Suh and McCoy. Just about any team would take either of them, including those with the top three picks: St. Louis, Detroit and Tampa Bay -- all of which need defensive tackles. There is widespread chatter at the combine that the Rams will use the No. 1 selection on quarterback Sam Bradford if his injured shoulder is healthy. More than the exact science of things, some of the rationale -- and it's solid thinking -- is they have to go quarterback because they need one and their past three first-round picks, one being Carriker, have fallen on the offensive and defensive lines.