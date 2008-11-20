Trench battle between Pro Bowl linemen highlights Jets-Titans clash

Most likely, the playoffs will be out of the question for the loser of this game. The Colts would still have an outside shot if they lose this game to the Chargers, based on an easier remaining schedule. But there's a lot of pressure in this game on two teams that were expected to win their division. This is the second year in a row these teams are meeting in San Diego, and I don't think anyone who witnessed last year's game could believe just what they saw. Chargers' backup RB Darren Sproles had three TDs in the first quarter -- including one on a punt return and one on a kickoff return. Manning threw six interceptions. And after all that, the Colts were in position to win the game -- only to watch clutch kicker Adam Vinatieri miss a 24-yard field goal try with 1:34 left to play.