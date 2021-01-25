Around the NFL

Tre'Davious White: Bills will 'have to go through' Chiefs to get to Super Bowl in future

Published: Jan 25, 2021 at 03:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills have found their franchise quarterback, their head coach and their first taste of a bright future.

Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will sting for weeks, but the consolation is the Bills will have a strong chance of returning in future seasons. It's likely the same foe will meet them at some point on their path to the Super Bowl, a possibility of which Buffalo is acutely aware.

"Plain and simple, to get to where we want to be, that's going to be the team that we have to go over, to beat," cornerback ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ said Monday. "We're going to have to find a way to beat them. The pieces that they have, how dynamic their offense is, how great their defense is at taking the ball away, that's the team that, if we want to get to where we want to go, that's the team that we're gonna have to beat.

"That's the standard there. They've got the quarterback, they've got the weapons too, the offense ... As far as the Buffalo Bills wanting to be Super Bowl champions, we're going to have to go through that group. We know that. We'll go into the offseason with the fuel to get better and that's all we can do. I know the guys on this team will, and we'll come back next year and give it a shot."

Buffalo's first entry into the conference title game since the 1993 season promised to be an entertaining one, with both the Bills and Chiefs arriving to the affair on hot streaks that stretched deep into the regular season. Both teams brought explosive offenses to the table, but only one ended up showing up on Sunday in Kansas City's 38-24 win that was more lopsided than the score indicated.

It was a sobering experience for the Bills and their fans, who believed they had an MVP in ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and a good chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the days of Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed. But with defeat comes valuable experience, and the Bills learned a lot more about their foe Sunday, which could prove helpful in future meetings.

"We took another step this season," receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ said. "There's only one more place to go and that's the goal."

The road to the AFC crown still runs through Kansas City for a second straight year, and third if you count how New England reached Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season. With ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s departure bringing the Patriots back to the middle of the pack in 2020, Buffalo has already cleared one hurdle, and made it past another with its win over Baltimore.

The Bills will have an entire offseason to work toward their ultimate goal. It's safe to say one team's logo will be plastered on the dart board.

Related Content

news

Chargers hiring Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert's ear moving forward has been decided. Joe Lombardi, who's spent the past five seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Chargers to their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans to conduct second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Ravens AHC David Culley for HC job

The Texans are continuing to move patiently with their head coaching search. Houston is setting up second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant HC David Culley for their HC job.
news

Bills WR Cole Beasley reveals he played playoffs on broken fibula

﻿Cole Beasley﻿'s 2020 performance just became much more impressive. The receiver said he played the final three weeks of the Bills' season -- Super Wild Card Weekend through the AFC Championship Game -- with a broken fibula. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers defense will 'help a little bit more' on Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV rematch

The Buccaneers defense did a poor job against Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill during their Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday they'll have a slightly different plan come Super Bowl LV.
news

Lions adding Duce Staley as assistant head coach and running backs coach

After a decade on the Eagles' staff, Duce Staley is leaving Philadelphia. The longtime assistant and former NFL running back is headed northwest to the Motor City, joining Dan Campbell's new staff in Detroit as assistant head coach and running backs coach, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Colts promote QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

The Colts have found their replacement for Nick Sirianni. Indianapolis has promoted QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Improving passing game is 'not all about getting the No. 1 receiver'

The Ravens aren't spending the offseason worried about upgrading their WRs as much as those outside the building are. Echoing John Harbaugh's prior comments, GM Eric DeCosta noted his club is a run-first squad, and there are other ways to buffer the passing attack rather than stockpiling receivers.

news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette 'thankful for my journey' from waiver wire to Super Bowl

Leonard Fournette's NFL roller-coaster career has reached the Super Bowl. The former No. 4 overall pick was cut before the 2020 season and joined Brady's Bucs. Now, he'll play in the last game of the season.
news

Eagles hiring Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

The pieces of the Eagles' new coaching staff are coming together. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with former Chargers OC Shane Steichen to be their new offensive coordinator.
news

Frank Clark, Chiefs D ready for Tom Brady: 'I'll see his (expletive) on Sunday in the Super Bowl'

Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the high-flying Chiefs offense garner most of the attention. Rightfully so, as Andy Reid's crew sets records as a unstoppable force. It's time to start viewing the K.C. defense in a similar light.
news

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss Super Bowl LV after suffering torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday's victory over Buffalo, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW