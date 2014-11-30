Tre Mason, St. Louis Rams dominate Oakland Raiders in rout

ST. LOUIS -- Tre Mason scored two long touchdowns and Shaun Hill accounted for three TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 52-0 rout over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
St. Louis had an out-of-nowhere 38-point first half that tied for second biggest in franchise history. Mason had 113 yards rushing on six carries in the half with an 89-yard score, plus a 35-yard jaunt on a screen pass that opened the scoring. Hill was 12 for 15 for 178 yards and two TDs and ran for a 2-yard score.
The Rams (5-7) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, got a field goal on the sixth midway through the second quarter to top their previous best scoring total for any game this season. The 38-point halftime lead was the largest in franchise history, one more than against Green Bay in 1980.
The Raiders (1-11) were never competitive and committed five turnovers.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press