Tre Mason (hamstring sprain) questionable for opener

Published: Aug 30, 2015 at 03:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The St. Louis Rams could enter the 2015 season with a bit of a quagmire in their backfield.

Saturday night starter Tre Mason exited the Rams' 24-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a mild hamstring sprain, coach Jeff Fisher confirmed Sunday.

Mason will not play in St. Louis' final preseason game and is "questionable" for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It was just a little tweak," Mason said after Saturday's game, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "It's nothing too bad. It's just tight. It got a little sore, so got out of there."

Mason missed time earlier in training camp with a similar hamstring injury, which can be unpredictable and tend to linger.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported two weeks ago that first-round running back Todd Gurley is expected to miss the "first couple games" as he returns from an ACL injury.

If both Gurley and Mason missed the opening action, the Rams' backfield -- the presumed strength of the offense -- would be in flux. Trey Watts, who has flashed in the preseason, was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

If all are absent for Week 1, duties could fall on the uninspiring tandem of Benny Cunningham and Isaiah Pead or undrafted rookie Malcolm Brown.

