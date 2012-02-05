Travolta, Sandler, more make Super Bowl picks

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 12:13 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - John Travolta had the Super Bowl score wrong - but his prediction was right.

The movie star had this prediction when asked for a winner of the battle between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants: "37-34, Giants." In the end, the score was 21-17 Giants.

New Yorker Spike Lee was on the field when the Giants were presented with the Vince Lombardi trophy. He acknowledged being nervous as the Giants fought back a last-second comeback attempt from the New England Patriots and their quarterback, Tom Brady.

"Tom Brady - I mean, that dude is dangerous! I never thought, `It's in the bag.' But we prevailed though," he said.

When it came to predictions, Nick Cannon and Danny DeVito were both on the winning side, having picked the Giants. Adam Sandler felt the Patriots had the edge (though he was admirer of the GiantsVictor Cruz's salsa dance: "I like watching him do it," he said).

Donnie Wahlberg spent time beside the Patriots bench just before kickoff. Asked which team he thought was going to win, he said: "The Patriots. I know it."

But the Boston-area native said he would spend Sunday night with the Patriots after the game - "win or lose." He added that this year for the Patriots, it was all about "MHK" - Myra Kraft, the late wife of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Patriots game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bills visit the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football".

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE