The movie star had this prediction when asked for a winner of the battle between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants: "37-34, Giants." In the end, the score was 21-17 Giants.
New Yorker Spike Lee was on the field when the Giants were presented with the Vince Lombardi trophy. He acknowledged being nervous as the Giants fought back a last-second comeback attempt from the New England Patriots and their quarterback, Tom Brady.
"Tom Brady - I mean, that dude is dangerous! I never thought, `It's in the bag.' But we prevailed though," he said.
When it came to predictions, Nick Cannon and Danny DeVito were both on the winning side, having picked the Giants. Adam Sandler felt the Patriots had the edge (though he was admirer of the GiantsVictor Cruz's salsa dance: "I like watching him do it," he said).