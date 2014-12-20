Travis Wilson, Utah defense lead Las Vegas Bowl rout

The one-on-one battle between Utah defensive end Nate Orchard and Colorado State offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo had the feel of a heavyweight battle early on, but it was the Utes' star who got the better of the matchup and won on all cards in a unanimous decision. Orchard recorded one sack in the game to take the national lead in that category this season and was able to disrupt the Rams' offense on just about every play, no matter where he lined up.