Travis Wilson, Utah defense lead Las Vegas Bowl rout

Published: Dec 20, 2014 at 11:07 AM

The first bowl games of the season typically involve lower-level matchups between teams that are simply lucky enough to qualify for the game. That was not the case for Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl between Utah and Colorado State, which might have been one of the most anticipated games in the month of December for NFL scouts, as there were a number of quality prospects on both sides of the ball.

An explosive first quarter filled with big plays proved to be just about all Utah needed in the 45-10 win, though.

The one-on-one battle between Utah defensive end Nate Orchard and Colorado State offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo had the feel of a heavyweight battle early on, but it was the Utes' star who got the better of the matchup and won on all cards in a unanimous decision. Orchard recorded one sack in the game to take the national lead in that category this season and was able to disrupt the Rams' offense on just about every play, no matter where he lined up.

The Ted Hendricks Award winner as the nation's top defensive end, Orchard was recently labeled by a general manager as a third-day pick (Rounds 4-7) in the 2015 NFL Draft and seemed to use that as motivation in the team's first bowl game in three seasons. While the senior didn't stand up in an outside linebacker's stance, he did display active hands, dropped into coverage to break up a pass and was able to effectively play the run to limit a high-powered offense.

Sambrailo, who was not matched up against Orchard on every play, did what he could to hold off the Utah defensive line by showing off his power on run blocks and strength in pass protection, but he has had better games against top competition.

CSU quarterback Garrett Grayson, a potential late-round selection, had one of his worst games in a while but still managed to throw for 227 yards and an interception, completing 58 percent of his passes. Alabama transfer Dee Hart was removed from the game after it was out of reach, rushing for just 21 yards on seven carries.

Biletnikoff Award finalist Rashard Higgins was the lone bright spot for the Rams, breaking free for several big plays on his way to a 109-yard outing.

On the other side, Utah's offense could hardly be contained. The Utes started the game by gambling on a trick play that paid off and never seemed to look back from there.

Utes signal-caller Travis Wilson flashed as a dual threat, throwing for 158 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a season-high 91 yards and three scores. He was able to break free as the Rams keyed on star tailback Devontae Booker, who churned out several remarkable runs in a 162-yard effort. Booker faces his own NFL draft decision after being one of the top rushers in the Pac-12 this season.

Wilson's play down the stretch this season -- he was taken out early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's blowout -- has to be very encouraging for the Utes considering they return most of their starting 22 in 2015 and will likely be labeled one of the favorites in the tough Pac-12 South division.

» Predictions for every CFB bowl game

Saturday was about this year's team, however, which rebounded to capture the program's 14th bowl victory in 18 chances (the best bowl winning percentage in the nation for schools with at least 15 bowl appearances). It was a perfect ending to a bounce-back season in Salt Lake City.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy reflect on previous college matchup: A high-scoring Oklahoma win in 2019

Sunday will not be the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced off. In 2019, the two QBs thrilled viewers with a high-scoring Big 12 affair that saw Hurts' Sooners come out on top.

news

Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

The Jets have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news, along with the hire of Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE