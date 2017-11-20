Around the NFL

Travis Kelce after OT loss: Chiefs 'have to man up'

Published: Nov 20, 2017 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their fourth game in five tries after Sunday's overtime defeat at the hands of the struggling New York Giants.

Following the loss, tight end Travis Kelce called out his teammates to step up to the challenge down the stretch.

"We have to man up," Kelce said, per the Kansas City Star. "Nobody is pointing fingers but guys have to get called out and be more accountable, and that starts with myself."

The Chiefs failed to score a touchdown on 12 drives against a defense that had allowed 82 points in their previous two games and came in allowing 473.5 yards per game in their past three tilts.

"You have to go out there and make plays, but we didn't," Kelce said.

The tight end was the Chiefs best offensive weapon, with Kareem Hunt mostly stuck in the mud. Kelce went for 109 yards on eight catches. However, he also had a brutal interception on a bizarre play call with the score tied late in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs were supposed to walk into MetLife Stadium and wallop a punchless Giants team that appeared on the verge of mutinying on coach Ben McAdoo. Instead, New York showed more fight than the team battling for a playoff spot.

"I saw this, not this outcome, but this effort and this attention to detail coming a mile away," Kelce said of the Giants' energy. "Just because of all the stuff you heard in the media with [McAdoo] challenging them. Our job is to go out there and match it. We fell short."

Sitting at 6-4 in a limp AFC, the Chiefs are still in prime position for a playoff spot. K.C. owns a two-game lead in the AFC West with matchups against the Bills, Jets, and Raiders on tap. A winning streak would wipe away the bad taste from Sunday's loss in New Jersey.

