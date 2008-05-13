Transcript of commissioner's press conference after Walsh meeting

Did you ask him or would you have anticipated that he might have -- should have -- defused this at least through his attorney to let you know that tape didn't exist? And the other thing I was going to ask, was it worth waiting the three and a half months to speak to him today?

Well, I don't think he had an attorney until sometime around the Super Bowl. When we first started to try to reach him immediately around the Super Bowl when his name first arose, I think it was at that point in time we were told that he's getting an attorney and we would have to contact him through the attorney. So I'm not sure the attorney was able to give him any advice in advance. After the Super Bowl, I didn't get into specifics on that. The attorney was there. He seemed to corroborate that he wanted to be consistent with the media. He said the media was extremely aggressive about trying to reach him, almost to the point where it was difficult for him to do his job. And the second part, what was your second part?