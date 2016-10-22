Transactions: Texans place CB Kevin Johnson on IR

The 2015 first-round draft goes on the shelf with a broken foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
The team later confirmed the news.
The earliest Johnson could return is Week 15 if Houston decides to use the return designation, but the corner's season is likely over.
The loss of Johnson is a big blow to Houston's secondary. The physical corner was on his way to lockdown status before suffering the injury in Week 6. Pro Football Focus had Johnson rated as their No. 8 overall corner for the season.
The Texans defense has struggled the past three weeks, giving up 227.3 passing yards per game over Weeks 3-6, after allowing just 151.3 pass YPG to open the first three weeks of the season.
Here are the other roster moves we're monitoring Saturday:
- The 49ers have promoted running back DuJuan Harris to the active roster for insurance at the running back position with Carlos Hyde out. Last season, Harris had 38 touches for 237 total yards for the Niners, but has not played in a game this year. To make room for Harris, San Francisco waived defensive tackle Taylor Hart.
- The Jets have placed starting inside linebacker Erin Henderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list with an undisclosed injury. Henderson's absence will force Bruce Carter and even Sheldon Richardson, who filled in for the injured David Harris last week, into that role against the Ravens. New York also placed backup tight end Braedon Bowman on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Jets promoted in their place linebackers Victor Ochi and Julian Stanford.
- After picking him up off waivers from Green Bay, the Saints waived quarterback Joe Callahan on Saturday. New Orleans promoted linebacker Chris McCain to replace him.