Transactions roundup: Zach Miller, Bears agree to deal

The Bears announced Monday that the veteran tight end has agreed on a two-year contract with the team. A source informed of the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the deal is worth $6 million with up to $2 million available in incentives.
Miller, 31, is coming off a breakout season with the Bears, his first in Chicago. In the season's final nine games, Miller was tied for fourth among tight ends in touchdown receptions (five) and seventh in receiving yards (40). For the season, he set career-highs in catches (34), receiving yards (439), yards per catch (12.9) and touchdowns (five).
Rapoport reported last month that the Bears would likely try to move tight end Martellus Bennett this offseason. That speaks to the team's belief in Miller, who could be primed for another nice season.
- Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, a source told NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Rand Getlin reported Sensabaugh's three-year deal will be worth nearly $15 million and could be worth as much as $19 million with incentives, according to a source informed of the deal.
- Former Atlanta Falcons defense tackle Paul Soliai is signing a two-year, $7 million contract with the Panthers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source involved in the deal. The new agreement calls for $3 million in guarantees and $4 million in the first year.
- Veteran safety Eric Weddle has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a $26 million contract, via a source involved in the deal. The new pact calls for $13 million in guarantees, per Rapoport, including $9 million in the first year.
- Wide receiver Andre Holmes is re-signing with the Raiders, per Rapoport. It's a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, RapSheet added, with $1 million fully guaranteed.