Transactions roundup: Saints cut Finnegan, Forbath

The Saints cut the veteran cornerback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Pro Football Talk first reported the news.
The 32-year-old signed with the Saints less than a month ago. After jettisoning Keenan Lewis and Finnegan, New Orleans is left with just four corners on the roster. It's a young group, with second-year players Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams (who missed his entire rookie season) slated to start. Undrafted rookies De'Vante Harris and Ken Crawley round out the depth chart sans Finnegan.
Finnegan hasn't played well (or much) in the past several years. He appeared in five regular season games and three playoff contests for Carolina last season. The 5-foot-10 veteran was one of the slowest corners in the NFL last season.
We should note that several veterans not in starting roles could be cut this week. The contracts for vested veterans become guaranteed if on the roster Week 1. There is a chance Finnegan could rejoin the Saints (or another team) after Week 1, when his contract wouldn't be guaranteed.
The Saints are also making a move at kicker. Will Lutz is the starter and veteran Kai Forbath was cut, Rapoport reported. The rookie Lutz was signed by the Ravens and released at the end of August. New Orleans added him to the roster after getting a recommendation from Baltimore, Rapoport added.
Here are some other moves that were made by teams on Tuesday:
- The Colts agreed to terms with linebacker Akeem Ayers. The veteran played in all 16 games last year for the Rams. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis waived cornerback Neiko Thorpe.
- The Lions snagged tight end Khari Lee off waivers and placed linebacker Jon Bostic on the reserve/injured list.
- The Buccaneers signed former Texans wide receiver Cecil Shorts, the team announced. He worked out for Tampa Bay earlier in the day. They waived wideout Evan Spencer to make room for Shorts.
- The Jets brought back their 2012 seventh-round selection in safety Antonio Allen, the team announced. Allen signed with the Houston Texans in March but was released last week.