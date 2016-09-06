Around the NFL

Transactions roundup: Saints cut Finnegan, Forbath

Published: Sep 06, 2016 at 09:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cortland Finnegan didn't last long in New Orleans.

The Saints cut the veteran cornerback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Pro Football Talk first reported the news.

The 32-year-old signed with the Saints less than a month ago. After jettisoning Keenan Lewis and Finnegan, New Orleans is left with just four corners on the roster. It's a young group, with second-year players Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams (who missed his entire rookie season) slated to start. Undrafted rookies De'Vante Harris and Ken Crawley round out the depth chart sans Finnegan.

Finnegan hasn't played well (or much) in the past several years. He appeared in five regular season games and three playoff contests for Carolina last season. The 5-foot-10 veteran was one of the slowest corners in the NFL last season.

We should note that several veterans not in starting roles could be cut this week. The contracts for vested veterans become guaranteed if on the roster Week 1. There is a chance Finnegan could rejoin the Saints (or another team) after Week 1, when his contract wouldn't be guaranteed.

The Saints are also making a move at kicker. Will Lutz is the starter and veteran Kai Forbath was cut, Rapoport reported. The rookie Lutz was signed by the Ravens and released at the end of August. New Orleans added him to the roster after getting a recommendation from Baltimore, Rapoport added.

Here are some other moves that were made by teams on Tuesday:

  1. The Colts agreed to terms with linebacker Akeem Ayers. The veteran played in all 16 games last year for the Rams. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis waived cornerback Neiko Thorpe.
  1. The Lions snagged tight end Khari Lee off waivers and placed linebacker Jon Bostic on the reserve/injured list.
  1. The Buccaneers signed former Texans wide receiver Cecil Shorts, the team announced. He worked out for Tampa Bay earlier in the day. They waived wideout Evan Spencer to make room for Shorts.
  1. The Jets brought back their 2012 seventh-round selection in safety Antonio Allen, the team announced. Allen signed with the Houston Texans in March but was released last week.
  1. The Bills signed former Bengals receiver and returner Brandon Tate, the team announced.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says HC Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW