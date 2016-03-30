Transactions roundup: Lions sign OL Geoff Schwartz

Schwartz, 29, parlayed a fantastic 2013 in Kansas City into a four-year, $16.8 million deal with the Giants in 2014. However, a broken toe and broken leg in consecutive seasons limited his game time to just 13 starts in two seasons.
The one-year deal seems to be fairly risk-averse for the Lions and a good opportunity for Schwartz to build his price for free agency next year. Currently, the Lions are starting first-round pick Laken Tomlinson at one guard spot with Larry Warford slated at the other -- all five starters from a disappointing 2015 unit have returned.
If nothing else, Schwartz will provide a quality veteran presence. His attitude and leadership in New York's locker room were not forgotten by the club over two difficult seasons and a good deal of turnover.
Here are other transactions that went down on Wednesday:
- The Bengals reached a contract agreement with former Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The team announced it signed linebacker Karlos Dansby.
- Ex-Houston Texans tight end Mike McFarland has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.
- The Patriots signed defensive back E.J. Biggers, the team confirmed. Biggers started three games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
- Former Chicago Bears defensive end Jarvis Jenkins has been reunited with Matt Forte, signing a deal with the New York Jets, the team announced.
- Offensive lineman Manny Ramirez, who played with the Detroit Lions last season, signed a one-year deal with the Bears, according to the team.