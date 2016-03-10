Around the NFL

Transactions roundup: Jets re-sign Bilal Powell

Published: Mar 10, 2016 at 10:58 AM

The New York Jets will go with a familiar face to serve as a backfield running mate with Matt Forte.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jets have re-signed running back Bilal Powell, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The New York Daily News reported this week that Powell, 27, had drawn interest from the Patriots, Ravens and Cowboys. Instead, Powell stays in New York, where he will likely split the workload with Forte, who agreed to a deal with the Jets on Wednesday.

Minutes after news broke of the Powell move, the Jets also signed ex-Saints running back Khiry Robinson. The 26-year-old Robinson, a former Around The NFL "Making The Leap" candidate coming back from a broken leg, averaged 3.2 yards per carry in limited work last season.

Powell's return to the Jets can be traced back to a four-game stretch last December in which he suddenly became a key cog in the offense. In that run -- all Jets wins -- Powell had 25 catches, averaged 6.1 yards per attempt on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns. For the season, Powell set career highs with 47 receptions and 701 total yards.

Powell missed Week 17 with an ankle injury, and the Jets offense looked out of sync without him in a crushing season-ending loss to the Bills. Forte and Powell are an enticing pair of do-everything backs that give the Jets and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey increased versatility.

Now we just need to find out who's going to be handing it off to these guys.

Here's a look at other transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

  1. The Raiders and cornerback Sean Smith have agreed to a four-year deal, worth $40 million with $20 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin and Rapoport.
  1. The Seahawks and cornerback Jeremy Lane have struck a four-year deal worth $23 million with $11 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
  1. The Titans gave wideout Rishard Matthewsa three-year deal worth $15 million, a source told Rapoport. The Titans also signed center Ben Jones to a multi-year contract.
  1. The Vikings signed guard Alex Boone and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur.
  1. The Chiefs signed linebacker Frank Zombo.
  1. The Falcons signed wideout Mohamed Sanu to a five-year deal worth $32.5 million with $14 million guaranteed, sources told Rapoport.
  1. The Lions will re-sign linebacker Tahir Whitehead to a two-year deal worth more than $8 million, a source told Rapoport.
  1. Defensive end Cedric Thornton signed a four-year deal, the team announced. It's worth more than $18 million with the Cowboys, a source told Rapoport.
  1. The Giants will sign former Redskins linebacker Keenan Robinson, a source informed told Rapoport. Getlin adds it's a one-year deal for Robinson worth up to $3.5 million.
  1. Rapoport reported Friday Bills wide receiver Chris Hogan, a restricted free agent, is expected to sign a three-year, $12 million contract to join the Patriots, per a source involved in the deal. The Bills have five days to match the offer, but Rapoport says the team is not expected to match.
  1. Lions signed cornerback Johnson Bademosi, the team announced.
  1. Bills defensive tackle Stefan Charles signed a one-year deal with the Lions, per the team.
  1. The Bears agreed to a two-year contract with cornerback Sherrick McManis, the team announced.
  1. The Packers are re-signing linebacker Nick Perry on a one-year deal, a source told Rapoport.
  1. Luke McCown, who visited the Colts Thursday, is re-signing with the Saints, per Rapoport. McCown gets a two-year deal worth $3 million and $500,000 to sign, Rapoport added.
  1. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has agreed to terms to re-sign with the Seahawks on a three-year deal, a source close to the player told Rapoport. the team later confirmed the deal.
  1. Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon is returning to the Atlanta Falcons. Weatherspoon agreed to a one-year deal with the team, the team announced.
  1. The Dolphins signed former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, the team announced Friday.
  1. The Redskins signed defensive end Kendell Reyes, formerly of the Chargers, to a one-year contract, Rapoport reported Friday.
  1. The Seahawks signed punter Jon Ryan to a four-year deal worth $10 million, a source informed Rapoport. He'll receive a $2.4 million signing bonus. Ryan also announced the extension via Twitter.
  1. Former Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimesagreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $16.5 million with the Buccaneers, Getlin reported Friday according to a source familiar with the deal.

Be sure to stay up to date on the latest transactions with the free agency tracker.

  1. The Redskins re-signed Logan Paulsen on a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.
