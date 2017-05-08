Around the NFL

Transactions roundup: Chicago Bears sign Dan Skuta

Published: May 08, 2017 at 09:33 AM

Chicago, in the midst of the rebuild, is adding a veteran presence at the linebacker position.

The Bears signed linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Skuta spent the previous two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The linebacker played on the outside in Todd Wash's defense in Jacksonville but likely will line up at one of the two inside backer positions in Chicago, where he'll reunite with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Skuta played under Fangio in San Francisco from 2013-2014, starting in 18 of the 30 games in which he appeared.

More importantly, Skuta's signing is an indication that usual starter Danny Trevathan, who is coming off a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in November, might not be ready for the start of the season. Chicago turned to youngster Nick Kwiatkoski in Trevathan's absence, but that was more of an opportunity for the linebacker to gain experience at the end of an otherwise lost season. With a fresh slate ahead and a face familiar to Fangio available in free agency, Chicago has opted to plug the gap with a veteran presence.

Elsewhere in transaction news:

  1. As general manager John Lynch continues to throw spaghetti at the wall and keep what sticks, it seems as though DuJuan Harris wasn't quite al dente. After signing Kapri Bibbs and drafting Joe Williams, Harris is the odd man out in San Francisco. The 49ersofficially released Harris on Monday, just five weeks after re-signing the running back.
  1. Speaking of former 49ers running backs, Seattle was awarded Mike Davis off waivers, the team announced.
  1. Running back Terrance West signed his original-round restricted free agent tender with the Ravens on Monday, the team announced. West was drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2014 draft.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds on critical drops in loss to 49ers: '(Expletive) happens, man'

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds faced the music this week after dropping to passes in a pair key situations in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Kicker Justin Tucker trying to 'get under our skin' with pregame setup

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker dismissed the pregame scuttlebutt with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes, however, has a different view saying Tucker "does that to get under our skin."
news

Duke Tobin says Bengals 'want Tee Higgins back' but 'we'll see what happens' 

During last year's NFL Scouting Combine, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, declared teams should "go find your own" Tee Higgins. A year later, he could be preparing to find his own Higgins replacement.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson are staying with the team for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'all in' on 2024 season: 'Let's don't discount hanging around the rim'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with reporters on Tuesday from the Reese's Senior Bowl and discussed how his franchise will be "all in" on the 2024 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich is being promoted as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain in Detroit despite fielding interest for multiple head-coaching positions this hiring cycle, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

The Steelers are hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

The Super Bowl LVIII uniform matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms on Feb. 11 when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who will wear their road whites.
news

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his regret of calling a third-down run and burning a timeout thereafter in Detroit's final possession versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. 