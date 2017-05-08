Transactions roundup: Chicago Bears sign Dan Skuta

More importantly, Skuta's signing is an indication that usual starter Danny Trevathan, who is coming off a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in November, might not be ready for the start of the season. Chicago turned to youngster Nick Kwiatkoski in Trevathan's absence, but that was more of an opportunity for the linebacker to gain experience at the end of an otherwise lost season. With a fresh slate ahead and a face familiar to Fangio available in free agency, Chicago has opted to plug the gap with a veteran presence.