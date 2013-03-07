Tramaine Brock, Joe Hastings to stay with San Francisco 49ers

Published: Mar 07, 2013 at 09:30 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have tendered a one-year contract to restricted free agent cornerback Tramaine Brock and signed wide receiver Joe Hastings to a one-year deal.

Offseason Forecast: Niners

sf-130306-il.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Gregg Rosenthal covers the Niners. More ...

The 49ers announced the moves Thursday.

San Francisco signed Brock as an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota in 2010. He earned a spot on the opening day roster that year, had two interceptions in 11 games in 2011 and tied for the special teams lead with 15 tackles last season.

Hastings joined the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2011, when he spent most of the season on the practice squad. He made his NFL debut on New Year's Eve that year at St. Louis. He was released during training camp last season and will again be a long shot to make the team.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

