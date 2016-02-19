Training for the NFL Combine bench press test

The athlete sets up for the test by laying on his back, flat on the bench, and placing his hands on the barbell at shoulder width. The goal is to press 225 pounds of weight as many times as possible. The rules are simple: The bar must touch the chest, the elbows must straighten completely at the top, the butt must remain in contact with the bench and the hips may not rise up during the upward press motion. A spotter is necessary for safety, due to the athlete testing until muscular failure.