Training days: Rebuilding Raiders display a quiet confidence

NAPA, Calif. -- The trip to Napa Valley is a beautiful ride and the surroundings suggest a big-time franchise is waiting at the end of the trip. Of course, the Raiders are rebuilding and no longer can just reload the roster as they did years ago. Oakland is a team that has won just 19 of its last 80 games, yet there is a quiet optimism surrounding the team's summer facility.
Raiders owner Al Davis and I had a chance to talk about the team, and he expressed how much he wants to win now and plans to be around more to remind his young players of what it means to be a Raider.
Lane Kiffin is the architect of the 2008 Raiders, and he sat down with me for more than an hour to talk about his team, the plan to work the storied franchise out of the doldrums, and the progress of the two young players every member of Raider Nation hopes can bring back the glory days. The success of any organization starts at the top, and I was pleased to see that the relationship between Kiffin and Davis appears to be on much more stable ground than previously advertised. If they can continue to get along and keep all of their efforts pointed in the same direction, then this Raiders project has a chance.
Second-year quarterback JaMarcus Russell is a work in progress. With just 66 pass attempts in his NFL career, it will take time for him to blossom. He told me he feels like he's in control of close to 70 percent of the offense but, like every young QB, continues to struggle on the practice field. The good news for the Raiders is that he has raw talent as a pure passer, and that will eventually surface. He told me he refuses to set season goals but rather has day-to-day goals to get through practice with fewer mistakes than the day before. He also told me he feels comfortable with the audible system and is making fewer mistakes at the line of scrimmage.
First-round draft pick Darren McFadden gave me 30 minutes after lunch and had a continuous smile on his face as he described all the roles Kiffin has in mind for him this season. McFadden told me it's tough getting enough rest and staying up with the playbook. The talented young running back appeared to hit the first wall of camp experience when he put the ball on the ground two times during practice. When I asked him about the fumbles, he put the blame squarely on himself and made no excuses.
The first fumble was a technical issue when he didn't have his elbow up to present a pocket for the ball. The second fumble was a function of not tucking the ball away after a catch. McFadden's coaches see the talent every time he touches the ball. I wouldn't be surprised to see him as a tailback/slot receiver, wide receiver and a quarterback. Kiffin is going to find a way to get him the ball close to 20 times a game.
1. Improving the run defense
Last year, the defense was ranked 31st in the NFL against the run. In fact, it hasn't been any better than No. 22 in the past five years in a division that runs the ball. The players and coaches feel the run defense has been addressed enough to see improvement.
Gibril Wilson came over from the Super Bowl champion Giants and has had more tackles over a four-year period than any other safety in the league. He will be down in the box every chance he gets and will clearly help. Defensive tackle Gerard Warren finally looks like he sees his career on the line and will team up with Tommy Kelly to clog the middle.
When I brought up run defense to Al Davis, he was quick to point out that CB DeAngelo Hall will be a factor vs. the outside run. Middle linebacker Kirk Morrison says the main reason there were 18 runs over 20 yards against the Raiders last year was poor run fits in the scheme. He says that will change in 2008.
2. Is there enough depth to survive the season?
Depth is a very critical issue for the Raiders. There are playmakers on this roster, but if the starters go down with injury there will be problems (except at running back). Oakland has never been a team to use the waiver wire at the end of camp to build up the back end of its roster, but it may be time to start thinking that way. Right now, roster spots 40 through 53 should be up for grabs and more players need to be in the mix. Right now an injury to an offensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker or tight end will leave Oakland struggling.
3. Expensive offseason acquisitions
Davis cannot be faulted for trying to buy his way out of the losing ways, but did he overpay Kelly, Javon Walker, Hall and Gibril Wilson? The coaches are convinced Kelly will be a force at the "three technique," his natural position, but couldn't play there because Warren Sapp played it last year. Kelly isn't in great shape right now but he looks like a force against the run.
Walker wanted to quit last week but seems settled in this week. Receivers coach James Lofton called Walker a big receiver with good explosion. But Lofton appears to have to stay on top of him throughout practice. Hall gives Oakland a cornerback tandem (with Nnamdi Asomugh) that could be compared to the tandem of Mike Haynes and Lester Hayes one day, but like all corners they can use a pass rush in front of them. Wilson looks like he will provide immediate benefits, but it remains to be seen if he shines against passing teams that spread out the defense.
Preseason games:
Aug. 8: Raiders 18, 49ers 6
Aug. 15: at Tennessee, 8 p.m. ET
Aug. 23: Arizona, 9 p.m. ET
Aug. 29: at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET
4. How will they pressure the QB?
Oakland needs to do a better job of getting to the quarterback. Last year they were 28th in sacks and may have to utilize more of the Giants' fire-zone pressure scheme. Of the 28 sacks they recorded last year, 10 came from players no longer on the roster. But it looks like linebacker-safety blitzing will be incorporated into the package this season. After watching practice, I think we will see more pressure schemes with either Thomas Howard, Morrison or Wilson joining the rush.
5. Needing a fast start, will they be ready?
The Raiders have three divisional games in the first four weeks and they must win two of the three games if they want to improve on their 2-4 record in the AFC West last year. Russell may not have a great No. 1 receiver to lean on early in the season, and reliable tight end Zach Miller probably has to worry more about helping the offensive tackles than getting free in coverage. As the schedule moves along, the Raiders face another big problem as they have to travel from coast to coast four times. That makes winning very tough.
6. Can poor turnover ratio be improved?
The Raiders were poor as a team forcing turnovers in 2007. All spring and summer, Kiffin has been harping on the forced turnovers to his defensive players and ball security to the offense. In the preseason opener, the defense created four turnovers, something that's needed for a young quarterback who needs all the extra snaps he can get. All of the defensive players I spoke with brought up how much the team is constantly thinking about how they can create turnovers. I would be surprised if the Raiders don't improve significantly in this area.