Training days: Rebuilding Raiders display a quiet confidence

Lane Kiffin is the architect of the 2008 Raiders, and he sat down with me for more than an hour to talk about his team, the plan to work the storied franchise out of the doldrums, and the progress of the two young players every member of Raider Nation hopes can bring back the glory days. The success of any organization starts at the top, and I was pleased to see that the relationship between Kiffin and Davis appears to be on much more stable ground than previously advertised. If they can continue to get along and keep all of their efforts pointed in the same direction, then this Raiders project has a chance.