Training days: Parcells continues to reshape Dolphins

It's hard to imagine a 31-year-old running back that hasn't really done much since 2005 could still be a factor in the NFL. However, Ricky Williams appears ready to do just that in 2008. He sure looked good in shorts this spring, according to teammates, but now the pads are on and it gets a lot tougher. If his touches are restricted to 10-15 per game, he could be an effective player. If Brown goes down again with an injury, it may be too much to ask of Williams to take over the full load of carries. The third-down back situation is unsettled, with Williams in the mix for that spot. Williams may be a better answer on first and second downs and let Brown handle the third downs. I have been fooled before by former great players trying to mount a comeback, so I always proceed with caution, but this time it looks like Williams has a real chance for a strong rebound.