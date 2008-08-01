Training days: Pair of Cowboys putting trouble in past

Adam Jones has been drawing favorable early reviews for his performance in practice. He has made a point of lining up across from Terrell Owens as often as possible because he wants to challenge himself by working against one of the best receivers in the league. The first time around, Owens beat him for a long touchdown. Thereafter, Jones has pretty much held his own. Phillips is particularly impressed with how the cornerback is able to track the ball in the air without losing track of the receiver.