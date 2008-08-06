Training days: Fast start key to Jaguars' success in 2008

Harvey has to soon realize that the Jaguars aren't going to move their offer very much, if at all, and the old coach's cry of lost camp time is the truth in this case. With Keith Rivers having signed with the Bengals, Harvey remains the last remaining first-round holdout, which is problematic. Factor in the Sedrick Ellis deal above Harvey, which the Jags have to consider too rich for their blood, and the perfect storm is in place. If Harvey misses much more time, he may be relegated to a backup situational pass rusher as a rookie. In the meantime, Paul Spicer and Reggie Haywood start in 2008. Groves flashes some speed and ability to get after the quarterback, but needs lots of work with technique and recognition.