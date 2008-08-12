Training days: Both fans and players adjusting to life with Favre

"I have seen things like this happen with Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady, with Kurt Warner when I was rookie drafted by the Rams," Chatham said. "With the Patriots, we had Lawyer Milloy released right before our opening game. You can have a guy. Boom! He's gone. I think we've got a nice little grace period here before the real games kick off. We've got time for everything to settle. I know this is my 10th NFL training camp and I have to find my own quiet, nice place to go and air out my head and mind sometimes. So, I can imagine for Brett and some of the other guys that finding that comfort level is a real process.