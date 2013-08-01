Training Day with Coach Cro

Cromartie challenges us as a staff to stay on top of cutting-edge programs and always be precise with our training. We started calling him "Coach Cro" last offseason since he knows our training philosophy so well. He also started coaching up the young players. He takes great pride in training at Proactive Sports every offseason and will take it personalyl if someone is late or not working up to their potential. With Cromartie on the field, it's like having another coach out there, as he is always watching to ensure drills are performed with the proper technique, at the highest intensity level possible.