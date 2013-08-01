Training camps change as safety becomes priority for NFL teams

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 05:29 PM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • Forbes wrote that money disbursement might stem recreational drug use by student athletes in the Southeastern Conference.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

El regreso de Jimmy Garoppolo y otras enseñanzas que nos dejó la Semana 2

Apenas tres semanas y dos partidos después, el egresado de Eastern Illinois es nuevamente el titular en San Francisco tras la desafortunada lesión de Trey Lance.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the Eagles. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history according to NFL Research.

news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs team up to lead Bills' blowout of Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs were locked in Monday night versus the Titans, connecting for three touchdown passes. Led by the Allen-Diggs combo, Buffalo rolled to a win and is living up to his preseason expectations so far.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE