Training camps change as safety becomes priority for NFL teams

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- KING-TV in Seattle reported on a doctor who claims to have found a way to relieve headaches in concussion victims.
- WWBT-TV in Richmond reported on the Washington Redskins' clinic for hundreds of high school football coaches, which held a concussion awareness presentation.
- Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler suffered a concussion Wednesday, according to The Associated Press , while Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is sidelined with a head injury he sustained Monday, ESPN reported..
- IOC presidential candidate and pole vault great Sergei Bubka said the drug cheaters "will pay the price," The Associated Press reported.
- Forbes wrote that money disbursement might stem recreational drug use by student athletes in the Southeastern Conference.
- The Battle Creek Enquirer in Michigan reported on Heads Up Football coaches training in its community.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor