Training Camp: Welcome to the Jets circus

Now it's time for the big finish. This, he does from the top of his lungs. "And in the big top, my good friends, is the main attraction. Full of Vines and Thin Skin, of talent untapped and talent undone, you will meet two warriors vying for the right to lead this great franchise into battle. On one side, a man who's backside has gotten more attention in the last year than any of his passes, and on the other is someone who's been the victim of a great fall in stock. Their competition will rage daily, hourly, minute-by-minute. Miss a second and you've missed a lot. Make sure you choose sides, as the team has advised the players not to. This," he punctuates, "is the New York Jets 2013 Training Camp!"