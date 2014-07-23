Training camp tales: Joe Montana's prank, Bill Cowher's wrath

When it comes to cherished camp recollections, I could go on and on (indeed, some of you would argue that I already have). Instead, I'd rather pause to explain what I like most about this unique stage of the NFL season, and why I'm especially partial to the dozen teams that still stage camp away from their regular training facilities: Training camp might by grueling, but it's also an ideal environment for bonding, both in terms of the intra-team dynamic and, at times, with visitors who may or may not have access to the campus pool deck.