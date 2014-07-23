Analysis

Training camp tales: Joe Montana's prank, Bill Cowher's wrath

Published: Jul 23, 2014 at 05:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Silver_1400x1000
Michael Silver

NFL.com Columnist

Montana-Seifert-TOS-072314.jpg

Deep in the heart of Sierra College -- the dry, dusty and heartlessly hot erstwhile summer home of the San Francisco 49ers -- a blessed consortia of cypress trees outside the cafeteria provided shady respite from the California sunshine. And a few days into my first trip to an NFL training camp a quarter-century ago, I noticed one evening, as if overcome by heat-induced delirium, that the trees in question now housed several of the cruiser bikes that had been rented to Niners veterans eager to spend less time as pedestrians amid the toil of two-a-days.

It was a surreal sight, to be sure: Bicycles embedded in branches, clearly the brainchild of a perverse prankster with way too much time on his hands.

Or, as I would later learn: The handiwork of the greatest quarterback ever to throw a football, just in case his teammates had begun to take him for granted.

I don't have an especially vivid recollection of the moment when Joe Montana admitted that he, in fact, was the party responsible for the recurring prank, but I imagine the confession occurred on the Sierra College pool deck just behind the Niners' locker room, an oasis that served as my de facto afternoon office (and that of a few other neophyte beat writers) and a safe haven for the defending champions' media-shy superstar.

Odd as it might sound, it was poolside -- seeking respite from the triple-digit temperatures in Rocklin, California, trying to reenact "The Catch" while springing off the high-dive, living in perpetual denial of daily newspaper deadlines -- where a young, clueless and decidedly non-jaded beat writer began earning the trust of a living legend and covert bicycle thief.

Good times.

Granted, I'm not speaking for the masses. Talk to an NFL player, be it Joe Montana or Joe Fourth-String Tackle, and if he's honest with you, he'll rate his regard for training camp somewhere between getting a root canal and getting audited by the IRS. I feel those guys: Camp, even in this post-lockout era of fewer practices and scaled-back contact, is a legitimate grind, not to mention a place where so many dreams go to die.

Yet for those of us who don't have to put on pads and slog through two-a-days in the relentless heat -- like, you know, ever-macho football analysts -- it's tough not to get wide-eyed and excited when NFL training camps open. I still look back wistfully at that formative Summer of '89 at Sierra College (I even rewrote a song to commemorate it, at the end of this column a few years back) and some of my most poignant football memories have taken place in similarly remote and unlikely settings, on shade-challenged campuses across this glorious land.

There was that sticky 1997 afternoon in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, when Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher, emerging from a meeting room at Saint Vincent College, strode toward me with eyes ablaze and salivary glands flapping as he declared, "I have a bone to pick with you!" Ninety-nine percent of my interactions with The Chin have been overwhelmingly positive, but on this particular occasion he was very much in touch with his inner linebacker, and I was the only soul within spitting distance.

A few weeks earlier, I'd written in Sports Illustrated that despite the offseason departures of standout defenders Rod Woodson, Chad Brown and Brentson Buckner, the Steelers would miss departed defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau even more.

"Let me tell you something," Cowher said, jabbing his finger toward my chest. "The same person who ran the defense when Dick LeBeau was here, and when Dom Capers was here, will be running the defense now that Jim Haslett is here. And you're looking right at him."

Point taken.

By lunchtime, my pulse had returned to normal, and we were BFFs again.

Tempers flare regularly amid the toil of camp. I've seen my share of actual brawls -- and learned of plenty of others that took place in dormitory hallways or other areas to which the media were not privy. One August afternoon 13 years ago at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, star halfback Jamal Anderson unloaded a left hook to the ear hole of an Atlanta Falcons teammate on the practice field. A couple of hours later, he told me about the team's homage to a popular Brad Pitt/Edward Norton film of that era, utterly ignoring the first and second rules of Fight Club (no one talks about Fight Club).

That said, I dutifully kept quiet about some of the socializing I enjoyed on a rare "players night off" in suddenly happening locales like River Falls, Wisconsin (where one of my favorite running mates, then-Chiefs receiver Andre Rison, famously rechristened himself "Brock Middlebrook" after a particularly raucous night).

I spent my 30th birthday keeping up with the Joneses -- and attracting a Texas-sized commotion -- on the rockin' streets of Austin, which the Cowboys blessedly called their summer home in the mid-'90s. A decade-and-a-half later, I celebrated my special day in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, joining a group of Eagles players at a sports bar between practices. Channeling our inner Montana, we made a series of prank calls to Redskins tight end Chris Cooley and briefly tricked him into thinking he'd been traded to the Giants. Later, after learning that my daughter had been red-carded in the final stages of a U-15 tournament championship game (not a prank), we ordered another round of whiskey shots in response.

Conversely, I was stone-cold sober -- as was my driver, future Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk -- when we got pulled over in his Mercedes sedan on an otherwise empty Illinois highway as we cruised toward the St. Louis Rams' camp in Macomb on a July night 12 years ago. Faulk wasn't smiling in the moment, but later, in the wee hours of the morning (hey, we got a late start), what had seemed to be a textbook Driving While Black traffic stop became the source of great amusement.

The next year, I hitched a ride to Macomb with Rams tackle Kyle Turley, who, after navigating his pickup truck into the passing lane, provoked the ire of another motorist. Said motorist displayed a healthy case of road rage, motioning for Turley to pull over and discuss the matter. Clearly, he didn't realize he was baiting a dude who'd famously yanked the helmet off of Jets safety Damien Robinson on national television, hurling it halfway across the field. Thankfully, Turley declined the opportunity to attempt a similar maneuver with this particular driver's actual head, and I exhaled.

On a drizzly July morning at the Chargers' training camp in La Jolla, California, I had my own driving misadventures: A backup tight end named Brian Roche proudly showed me the souped-up golf cart he'd enlisted for his time at UC San Diego, imploring me to give it a spin on a grass field near the dorms. He meant this literally: "Do some doughnuts!" Roche commanded, and I obliged -- until I was interrupted by the screams of Chargers coach Kevin Gilbride, who was charging toward me like a blitzing safety.

Jeremiah: Rookies to watch in camp

The NFL ropes can be tough for even the most talented rookies to learn. Daniel Jeremiah lists 11 to track in training camp. READ

"What the hell are you doing?!" Gilbride yelled. "That's the kind of thing that's gonna get us kicked out of here!"

I looked over at the spot where Roche had been standing: Totally empty. I looked back at Gilbride, mumbled a half-hearted "Sorry" and took my medicine. A few minutes later, I found Roche in the bushes, doubled-over in laughter.

When it comes to cherished camp recollections, I could go on and on (indeed, some of you would argue that I already have). Instead, I'd rather pause to explain what I like most about this unique stage of the NFL season, and why I'm especially partial to the dozen teams that still stage camp away from their regular training facilities: Training camp might by grueling, but it's also an ideal environment for bonding, both in terms of the intra-team dynamic and, at times, with visitors who may or may not have access to the campus pool deck.

During camp, I've had some tremendously illuminating interviews in the least likely places, including the Pacific Ocean (where then-Chargers general manager and accomplished body-surfer Bobby Beathard talked about Ryan Leaf's bad attitude between tube rides) and the kitchen of the Broncos' cafeteria (where I was told, heading into the 2011 season, that Tim Tebow was the fourth-best quarterback on the roster). OK, I'm kidding about the kitchen -- as was Broncos coach John Fox when, in response to my story, he suggested that the source had been the team chef.

Breer: Worst to first?

albert_breer_author-65x90_2013.jpg

Buffalo hasn't fielded a playoff team since 1999, but GM Doug Whaley tells Albert Breer that the Bills are thinking big. READ

I expect Fox and I will laugh about that -- again -- when I show up for the opening of the defending AFC champions' camp Thursday, and rest assured you won't find me crying about my cross-country travel itinerary over the next few weeks. I have to confess that my excitement meter spiked last Sunday night when, on the eve of the Buffalo Bills' first practice of the year at St. John Fisher College, team president Russ Brandon texted me from a Pittsford, New York, establishment called Thirsty's with the following declaration: "If you don't come you are missing out on the best camp in America!"

I've never been to Pittsford, but if all goes according to plan, I'm coming -- and I'll be thirsty for a slew of new memories. I might not find bikes in the trees, but I have a distinct feeling I'll leave Western New York more ready for the 2014 season than I was when I arrived -- and that's a beautiful thing.

Follow Michael Silver on Twitter @MikeSilver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Is Jalen Hurts the long-term answer for Eagles? 49ers a contender again after throttling Rams?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks sees Jalen Hurts making a case to lock up the Eagles' starting job for 2022 and beyond. Plus, a look at a defender who could cash in this offseason, what to make of the 49ers and a surprising development in Green Bay.
news

Does Michael Gallup take the Cowboys' offense to an even scarier level? Plus, my upset pick for Week 11

Is Michael Gallup the hidden key to unlocking Dallas' full offensive potential? Cynthia Frelund provides some scary intel for the rest of the NFL. Plus, an upset pick for Week 11 and more.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!

Is Cam Newton about to put on an epic show in his first home game back with the Panthers? What kind of crazy fireworks should we expect from Cowboys-Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 12 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, and there's a new QB1 as we head into the final stretch of college football's regular season.
news

RB Index, Week 11: Vintage Panthers boast NFL's scariest rushing attack

Maurice Jones-Drew breaks down a vintage Panthers offense that's turned into the NFL's scariest rushing attack overnight. Plus, a new rookie enters his top 15 RB rankings ahead of Week 11.
news

Eight in-season additions who will have biggest impact on 2021 NFL stretch run

Will Cam Newton power the Panthers on a playoff run? Gil Brandt eyes eight in-season additions with the potential to impact their new teams down the stretch of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Re-drafting the 2021 first-round rookie quarterbacks

What if Justin Fields had been drafted by the Steelers and Mac Jones played for a different AFC East team? David Carr re-drafts the 2021 rookie QBs taken in the first round. Plus, there's a new No. 1 in his offensive player rankings.
news

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Chiefs; Saints get back on track with win over Eagles

Can the Chiefs stay hot in Sunday's marquee matchup against the explosive Cowboys? Who will take a swing game in the NFC wild-card race: Saints or Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 11.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising, while Dak Prescott reclaims the No. 1 spot

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, rookie Mac Jones just keeps rising up the board, while there's a change at the top. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

2021 NFL season: Top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl

Is Cooper Kupp a lock for Pro Bowl honors? Will Jonathan Taylor pile up enough votes? Nick Shook scans the NFL landscape for the top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl.
news

NFL Week 11 underdogs: Will Cowboys conquer Chiefs? Bears to surprise Ravens?

Will the Cowboys knock off the Chiefs in Kansas City? Are the Ravens in danger of being upset for the second week in a row? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 11.
news

Nathaniel Hackett, Byron Leftwich, Patrick Graham among young NFL coaches to watch

For the fifth year in a row, Tom Pelissero compiles a list of coaching prospects under 45 to keep an eye on. Will the Packers' Nathaniel Hackett, the Buccaneers' Byron Leftwich or the Giants' Patrick Graham snag a top job soon?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW