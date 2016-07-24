Training camp preview: Will Redskins improve in 2016?

Player to watch: Wide receiver Josh Doctson. Labeled by some scouting services as the most pro-ready wide receiver in this draft, Doctson joins a crowded house of Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Jamison Crowder -- but that is what makes this August so fascinating. Doctson was working through some nagging injuries during minicamp so deployment is still a question. At the moment, we'd expect him to be heavily involved in short yardage and goal line-type situations (it's not difficult to learn a red zone fade and as Washington's biggest wide receiver, he'll probably need to). Jay Gruden's offense complements his personnel well, which is why we're eager to find out if Doctson is in their immediate plans or if he is waiting in the wings once free agency picks apart this wide receiver unit in 2017.