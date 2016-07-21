Training camp preview: Vikings still on the rise

Player to watch: Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The Vikings might not have much need for three-receiver sets if all goes according to plan with the offensive line. (Last year on first-and-10, the Vikings were almost as likely to go with a two-tight end formation as they were a three-wide formation, with the three-wide formation just slightly edging out double-tight, 130 to 123. They ran more than 50 percent of the time on first-and-10.) Treadwell is one person who might be able to get them to alter their approach. As much as the Vikings will pound the football, the hope is that Teddy Bridgewater takes another step forward and can make the combination of Treadwell, Stefon Diggs and Jarius Wright hell for opposing defensive coordinators.