Training camp preview: Eagles beginning new era

Agholor made some spectacular plays as a rookie during last year's preseason, leading us to believe that Kelly finally had found the embodiment of his offense in the USC wide receiver. In the regular season, that led to 23 catches for 283 yards and a touchdown. There is no denying Agholor's talent, but there is a question as to how he'll fit in with a more practical NFL-style offense under his second head coach. As a subplot, it will be important to watch how often and where the Eagles float Rueben Randle with the starting offense. Randle was taken as a low-cost flier in free agency despite some heavy production with the NFC East-rival Giants over the course of his rookie contract. A shifting playbook and a demanding quarterback stunted Randle's growth with the Giants, but he is a strong, NFL-conditioned body who could compete for snaps early.