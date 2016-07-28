Training camp preview: Cowboys' offense must excel

When Jerry Jones sets his mind on something, it gets done. Last year, he determined that Dallas was getting "cute" at the backup quarterback spot and found that out the hard way. The immediate fixes? Kellen Moore at No. 2 and Dak Prescott in the pipeline. While that might not seem any better than Brandon Weeden or Matt Cassel, there could be a heightened sense of purpose when it comes to getting these quarterbacks ready. Could we see that manifest itself in more shared reps or real-time game simulations during camp?