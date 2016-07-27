Training camp preview: Assimilation crucial for Giants

The Giants are fixing to keep four running backs at this point, though they would love a sensible, first- and second-down back to emerge from training camp. Rashad Jennings would seem to be that person, with Shane Vereen slotting in as the third-down back -- but the Giants could wiggle out of Jennings' deal and save a little more than $1 million against the cap if they felt like it. That would have to involve a boffo summer from Williams, the former Heisman finalist who went to New York in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Tom Coughlin thought he'd be selected two rounds earlier, but we quickly saw why the Boston College product slipped. As a rookie, Williams carried the ball 217 times for 721 yards -- just 3.3 yards per carry -- though he did score seven touchdowns. In Year 2, that number dropped to 88 carries (at just 2.9 yards a pop) and one touchdown. His catch rate also dropped to 33 percent. Still, McAdoo talked him up this summer, saying that a breakout season is on the way. Is that just another offseason trope whispered into the void?