Training camp position battles to watch: Saints

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the breakdown below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.
New Orleans Saints
Wide receivers
Beyond third-year stud Brandin Cooks as the No. 1 it's unclear how the Saints receiving corps will round out. New Orleans lost tight end Benjamin Watson (74 rec) and veteran wideout Marques Colston (45 rec). So who will fill these voids and potentially emerge as fantasy assets down the line?
Michael Thomas - A second-round selection by the Saints, the rookie received mixed reviews during the offseason program, but for the most part the feedback leaned positive. Thomas saw snaps with the first team offense and has apparently already gained the trust of his quarterback, Drew Brees. Some think the rookie will fill Colston's role since he's basically a clone of the veteran in terms of size. But he'll have to fend off Brandon Coleman.
Brandon Coleman - The 6-foot-6 receiver only started three games last year and once Snead emerged, Coleman's role in the Saints offense was greatly diminished. He saw just a single target in eight games and was quickly forgotten as a fantasy asset. Back in February, it was reported that Coleman would fill Colston's role. That was before they drafted Thomas. If the rookie can flash in camp, he'll likely start ahead of Coleman.
Willie Snead - Snead fell just shy of 1,000 receiving yards last year and was a fantasy waiver wire gem, especially in PPR leagues as he averaged 6.7 targets per game. He will still have to shine in camp to earn himself the No. 2 role but building a rapport with Brees last season surely helps his case. He doesn't have much touchdown upside with bigger-bodied guys like Thomas and Fleener the go-to red zone targets but Snead will once again be an asset in PPR formats and could push for 1,000 yards for the second straight season.
