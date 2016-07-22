Training camp position battles to watch: Packers

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the list below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.
Green Bay Packers
Wide receivers
With Jordy Nelson back in the mix and Randall Cobb returning as Aaron Rodgers' top two targets in Green Bay, there should be a heated battle for the Packers No. 3 receiver spot. Veteran James Jones led Green Bay in receiving last year with 890 yards but was let go by the team during the offseason, leaving an opportunity open for some younger talent to break through.
Devante Adams - Adams has the most experience of the group with 166 receptions, 929 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons. He struggled with drops (53.2 percent catch rate on 94 targets) and consistency last season and became the butt of many a joke in fantasy circles. It seems like he still has a shot to vie for the No. 3 role and as long as he has a consistent camp he's probably the favorite to win the job based on his experience and draft pedigree.
Jeff Janis - Janis, a major contributor on special teams, has just 14 receptions to his name through two seasons. He put himself on the map during the playoffs last year with a big game against Arizona and his fantasy truthers around the world erupted in glee. Unfortunately, he'll have to have a great camp to win the spot. It's possible, but he's nothing more than a deep sleeper for now.
Jared Abbrederis - Entering his third season, Abbrederis has battled injuries since the Packers drafted him in 2014. He managed to get on the field for five regular season games last year but recorded just nine total catches in those contests. He did get some playing time during the Packers' two playoff games and notched six catches for 69 yards. He'll have to take advantage of every opportunity he can during camp to prove to the coaching staff that he deserves a bigger role in the offense, but he clearly has some tough competition ahead of him. Unless he has a ridiculous preseason, he's off the fantasy radar.
