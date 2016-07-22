Training camp position battles to watch: Packers

Published: Jul 22, 2016 at 12:33 PM

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the list below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.

Green Bay Packers

Wide receivers

With Jordy Nelson back in the mix and Randall Cobb returning as Aaron Rodgers' top two targets in Green Bay, there should be a heated battle for the Packers No. 3 receiver spot. Veteran James Jones led Green Bay in receiving last year with 890 yards but was let go by the team during the offseason, leaving an opportunity open for some younger talent to break through.

Devante Adams - Adams has the most experience of the group with 166 receptions, 929 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons. He struggled with drops (53.2 percent catch rate on 94 targets) and consistency last season and became the butt of many a joke in fantasy circles. It seems like he still has a shot to vie for the No. 3 role and as long as he has a consistent camp he's probably the favorite to win the job based on his experience and draft pedigree.

Jeff Janis - Janis, a major contributor on special teams, has just 14 receptions to his name through two seasons. He put himself on the map during the playoffs last year with a big game against Arizona and his fantasy truthers around the world erupted in glee. Unfortunately, he'll have to have a great camp to win the spot. It's possible, but he's nothing more than a deep sleeper for now.

Jared Abbrederis - Entering his third season, Abbrederis has battled injuries since the Packers drafted him in 2014. He managed to get on the field for five regular season games last year but recorded just nine total catches in those contests. He did get some playing time during the Packers' two playoff games and notched six catches for 69 yards. He'll have to take advantage of every opportunity he can during camp to prove to the coaching staff that he deserves a bigger role in the offense, but he clearly has some tough competition ahead of him. Unless he has a ridiculous preseason, he's off the fantasy radar.

Why wait? CLICK HERE to get your 2016 NFL Fantasy season started.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 6 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 6 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 6: Justin Herbert coming for No. 1 spot; Zach Wilson looks lost

Is anyone outplaying second-year star Justin Herbert? Did rookie Zach Wilson just hit bottom on the international stage? Gregg Rosenthal updates his ranking of the NFL's starting quarterbacks, 1-32.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury 

Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals QB was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW