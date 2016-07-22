Training camp position battles to watch: 49ers

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the list below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.
San Francisco 49ers
Quarterbacks
With a new coaching staff in San Francisco, Colin Kaepernick could get another shot at the starting quarterback job for the 49ers. Kap had his moments as a fantasy asset and his ability to run the ball added value. But Blaine Gabbert got on a roll late last year despite the lack of talented weapons for him to work with. So who will coach Chip Kelly chose?
Blaine Gabbert - After taking over as the 49ers starter halfway through last season, Gabbert provided fantasy owners with streaming value. His worst outing was a 10.8 fantasy point game against Cincinnati's stingy defense and his ceiling reached 25.34 points against Chicago in Week 13. Signs point to Gabbert winning the starting job under new head coach Chip Kelly, but there's still an outside chance that Kaepernick can compete if he has a good camp.
Colin Kaepernick - Coming off of surgeries on his knee, shoulder and thumb, Kaepernick was limited during Spring minicamp sessions. He should be a full go for training camp and could force Chip Kelly to make a tough decision if he flashes the athletic ability that made him a top-10 fantasy QB in 2013. His development is worth keeping an eye on in the new San Francisco offense.
