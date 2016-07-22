Training camp position battles to watch: 49ers

Published: Jul 22, 2016 at 12:40 PM

It's that time of the year again. Optimism is in the air, and there are jobs up for grabs. With the onset of training camp comes heated positional battles. And the winners of these battles can help fantasy owners down the road. So who are we watching in training camp over the next month? Take a look at the list below and make sure to keep a close eye on how these roster spots shape up over the next few weeks. There may just be a league-winning sleeper to discover among the chaos.

San Francisco 49ers

Quarterbacks

With a new coaching staff in San Francisco, Colin Kaepernick could get another shot at the starting quarterback job for the 49ers. Kap had his moments as a fantasy asset and his ability to run the ball added value. But Blaine Gabbert got on a roll late last year despite the lack of talented weapons for him to work with. So who will coach Chip Kelly chose?

Blaine Gabbert - After taking over as the 49ers starter halfway through last season, Gabbert provided fantasy owners with streaming value. His worst outing was a 10.8 fantasy point game against Cincinnati's stingy defense and his ceiling reached 25.34 points against Chicago in Week 13. Signs point to Gabbert winning the starting job under new head coach Chip Kelly, but there's still an outside chance that Kaepernick can compete if he has a good camp.

Colin Kaepernick - Coming off of surgeries on his knee, shoulder and thumb, Kaepernick was limited during Spring minicamp sessions. He should be a full go for training camp and could force Chip Kelly to make a tough decision if he flashes the athletic ability that made him a top-10 fantasy QB in 2013. His development is worth keeping an eye on in the new San Francisco offense.

Why wait? CLICK HERE to get your 2016 NFL Fantasy season started.

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattFranchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock became the first member of the organization to address the media following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.
news

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

In need of insurance for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are investing in the Money Badger. Indianapolis is signing ﻿Mike Badgley﻿ to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 6 Fantasy Previews (aka Six Underground)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 6 slate! 
news

Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr. out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Rob Gronkowski has been ruled out of Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Philadelphia due to a rib injury suffered in Week 3. The team announced the decision on Gronkowski's status following Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' Thursday night contest versus the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW