Training camp notebook: Seahawks find gem

Adam Rank is having a lot of fun on Twitter as he monitors fantasy overreactions, but the following isn't one of them. The Seahawks may have finally found a reliable backup for Marshawn Lynch. Rookie Christine Michael ran all over the Chargers for 89 yards on 16 carries in Seattle'spreseason opener. Last year, Marshawn Lynch went out of his mind and amassed 1,590 yards on the ground, which naturally delighted all of his fantasy owners. But nobody else on the roster was much help in the ground game, which likely did not sit well with the coaching staff. In fact, Russell Wilson was the team's second-leading rusher with 489, and no NFL coach can afford to put all his eggs into one RB basekt anymore.